Auto

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 v/s 2022 model: What's new

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 v/s 2022 model: What's new

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 18, 2023, 04:34 pm 2 min read

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Homegrown bikemaker Royal Enfield updated its popular model, the Interceptor 650 with MY-2023 upgrades in India. The motorcycle now starts at Rs. 3.03 lakh (ex-showroom). The retro-inspired bike is now offered with a choice of two new paint schemes called Black Ray and Barcelona Blue, along with blacked-out alloy wheels and other significant upgrades. Let's check out the differences from the 2022 model.

Why does this story matter?

The Interceptor 650 was a revolutionary motorcycle for Royal Enfield, back in 2018. It offered the most value in the middleweight retro-themed motorcycle segment on our shores.

However, as years went by, the cruiser started to show signs of aging with its general lack of features, as opposed to its rivals.

Now, the company has refreshed the bike thoroughly to make it more relevant.

The 2023 model now gets alloy wheels and LED headlight

In terms of design, the 2023 Interceptor 650 retains the retro-inspired philosophy of the 2022 model. It features a large, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round LED headlight unit, a raised handlebar, dual upswept exhausts, a single-piece seat, a tubular grab rail, fork gaiters, and a squared-out LED taillamp. The motorcycle rolls on blacked-out 18-inch alloy wheels, as opposed to the older wire-spoke units.

The updated bike comes equipped with dual-channel ABS

Much like the 2022 model, the 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for the safety of the rider. Suspension duties on the updated retro-inspired motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks with fork gaiters at the front and dual shock absorber units at the rear end.

It is offered with an OBD-2 compliant 648cc parallel-twin engine

On the performance front, the 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 draws power from an OBD-2 compliant 648cc, parallel-twin engine that churns out a maximum power of 47hp and a peak torque of 52Nm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

How much does the 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 cost?

In India, the 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 now costs Rs. 3.03 lakh for the Canyon Red and Cali Green paint schemes and Rs. 3.11 lakh for Sunset Strip and Black Pearl options. The Black Ray and Barcelona Blue paint jobs cost Rs. 3.21 lakh, and Mark 2 is priced at Rs. 3.31 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Order books are now open.