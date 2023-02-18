Auto

IIT Madras-incubated start-up reveals India's first-ever flying electric taxi

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 18, 2023, 03:57 pm 2 min read

ePlane Company's first prototype electric flying taxi tips the scales at 200kg (Photo credit: ePlane Company)

Chennai-based EV start-up ePlane Company has showcased India's first-ever flying electric taxi at the ongoing Aero India Show in Bengaluru. The company claims that its prototype model is the world's most compact flying taxi, which promises to deliver a range of up to 200km on a single charge. The model is categorized under the electric Vertical Take Off and Landing (eVTOL) segment.

Why does this story matter?

With people slowly adopting electric mobility solutions in India, the EV market on our shore has been booming with multiple electric cars, bikes, and scooters of late.

However, the newest entry in the segment is an electric flying vehicle from a homegrown EV startup, ePlane Company.

The eVTOL puts India on the global map in this new and developing space of air transport.

It flaunts two large wings and eight ducted propellers

The ePlane Company's flying electric taxi has aerodynamic body panels and flaunts two large fixed wings with eight ducted electric fans that act as propellers. It features a teardrop-shaped cabin with a sloping roofline and a raked windscreen, two large doors with flush-fitted door handles, and free-moving steel wheels with aero-grade tires. The prototype vehicle tips the scales at 200kg.

It is backed by a capable electric powertrain

The technical details of the first-ever electric flying taxi are yet to be disclosed by ePlane Company. However, we expect the EV to draw power from potent electric motors linked to a large battery pack. The flying vehicle promises a range of up to 200km.

It will get a two-seater cabin with multi-point seat harnesses

The interiors of ePlane's flying taxi are under the wraps. We expect the compact electric vehicle to get a spacious two-seater cabin with automatic climate control, bucket-type seats, multi-point seat harnesses with a quick-release function, and a yoke-style center stick for the pilot. The vehicle should feature multiple toggle switches and screens to showcase vehicle telemetry and navigation function.

When will it be available?

The ePlane Company's electric flying taxi is still in an early prototype stage and the EV maker is yet to finalize the details of the vehicle. The pricing and availability should be disclosed by the company in the coming years.