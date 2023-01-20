Auto

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS launched at Rs. 5.7 lakh

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS gets 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has introduced the 2023 iteration of the Grand i10 NIOS in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 5.68 lakh (ex-showroom). It is currently the entry-level model for the South Korean automaker on our shores. The facelifted version of the hatchback now features a large honeycomb-mesh grille and all-new connected LED taillamps. It draws power from the same 1.2-liter Kappa engine.

Introduced in 2019, the Grand i10 NIOS has become one of the most popular cars for Hyundai in the Indian market. The MY-2023 update is the first major refresh for the entry-level hatchback in four years.

With a redesigned front fascia and the addition of features like a wireless phone charger, six airbags, and Electronic Stability Control, the facelifted version will attract more buyers.

The hatchback flaunts projector headlights and bumper-mounted LED DRLs

The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS looks upmarket with the brand's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language and flaunts a muscular bonnet, a large honeycomb-mesh grille, sweptback projector headlights, bumper-mounted LED DRLs, and a wide air dam. The hatchback is flanked on the sides by indicator-mounted ORVMs, roof rails, chromed door handles, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Connected LED taillights are available at the rear end.

It is offered with a 1.2-liter engine

The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS draws power from a 1.2-liter, Kappa, inline-four engine that develops 82hp/113.8Nm in petrol form and 68hp/95.2Nm in CNG avatar. The transmission duties on the hatchback are carried out by either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

It features a wireless phone charger and a dual-tone dashboard

On the inside, the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS has a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, premium leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The hatchback packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ABS, and ESC.

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS: Pricing

In India, the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS can be yours with a starting price tag of Rs. 5.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships against a token of Rs. 11,000.