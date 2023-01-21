Auto

Mitsubishi Outlander 40th Anniversary Special Edition revealed: Check features

Mitsubishi Outlander 40th Anniversary Special Edition rides on alloy wheels (Photo credit: Mitsubishi)

Mitsubishi has launched the 40th Anniversary Special Edition of its Outlander model in the US, with a starting price of $41,340 (approximately Rs. 33.47 lakh). The SUV is available in pure ICE and PHEV avatars. The off-roader features a unique black-and-bronze paint scheme and gets 40th-anniversary badges, both on the inside and outside. Order books for the four-wheeler are open now.

Why does this story matter?

Mitsubishi entered the US market under its own name in 1981. The Japanese carmaker became a popular choice among off-roading enthusiasts with the likes of the Pajero and Montero SUVs.

The brand has now introduced a 40th Anniversary Special Edition of the Outlander model to celebrate its 40 years on American soil, fashionably late by almost two years.

The SUV flaunts LED headlights and roof rails

The Mitsubishi Outlander 40th Anniversary Special Edition sports a long and sculpted hood, a large black grille, bumper-mounted LED headlights with split-type DRLs, skid plates, and fog lights with C-shaped chrome surrounds. The SUV is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, silvered roof rails, chromed window lining, and dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear.

It is offered with two powertrain options

The Mitsubishi Outlander 40th Anniversary Special Edition draws power from a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder, petrol engine that makes 181hp, and a 248hp, PHEV setup with a 2.4-liter, inline-four mill linked to two electric motors. The latter can do 61km in pure EV mode.

The car features leather upholstery and a panoramic sunroof

On the inside, the Mitsubishi Outlander 40th Anniversary Special Edition has a spacious dual-tone cabin with black-and-tan colored semi-aniline leather upholstery, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The SUV packs a Bose sound system, and a 9.0-inch floating-type infotainment panel with connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by 11 airbags and ADAS functions.

How much does it cost?

In the US market, the Mitsubishi Outlander 40th Anniversary Special Edition can be yours at $41,340 (approximately Rs. 33.47 lakh) for the petrol-powered variant and $51,340 (roughly Rs. 41.57 lakh) for the PHEV version. It can be booked via the brand's dealerships.