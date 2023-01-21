Auto

Xiaomi's first-ever electric car, the Modena, spotted testing: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 21, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

With BYD-sourced "Blade" battery pack, the Xiaomi Modena should have a range of over 500km

Technology giant Xiaomi has been spied doing winter testing of its first-ever all-electric car, the Modena, across snowy and icy conditions in Mongolia. The spy shots revealed the brand's CEO Lei Jun behind the wheel of one of the fully-camouflaged test vehicles. The test mules of the e-sedan flaunted a roof-mounted LiDAR sensor array, suggesting autonomous driving capabilities for the upcoming EV.

Why does this story matter?

Xiaomi, known across the world for its smartphones, is not the only tech company building cars. Apple is believed to be secretly working on one while Sony has already showcased a couple of prototypes.

The latest spy images of Xiaomi's upcoming EV suggest that the company is inching closer to a launch and the CEO himself wants to make sure everything goes as planned.

The sedan will flaunt a long bonnet and all-LED lighting

The exterior design of the upcoming Xiaomi Modena is barely visible through the heavy camouflage. However, we expect the car to flaunt a long bonnet, a sloping roofline, a raked windscreen, a wide air dam, a closed-off grille, all-LED lighting, roof-mounted LiDAR sensor array, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. The EV will likely have a low coefficient of drag.

It will be backed by BYD-sourced "Blade" battery pack

The technical details of the Xiaomi Modena are yet to be disclosed by the tech giant. It is rumored to get a BYD-sourced "Blade" battery pack with LFP technology or an 800V Qilin battery pack from CATL with quick charging capabilities.

The EV will feature a minimalist dashboard design

The interiors of the Xiaomi Modena are under wraps. However, we expect the sedan to get a spacious cabin with a minimalist dashboard design, upholstery made using sustainable materials, a digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen infotainment panel, automatic climate control with an air purifier, and a multifunctional steering wheel. Passengers' safety should likely be ensured by multiple airbags and Level-3 ADAS functions.

How much will it cost?

The Xiaomi Modena is still in the early prototype stage. When launched, we expect the electric sedan to be priced between CNY 260,000 (approximately Rs. 31.13 lakh) and CNY 350,000 (roughly Rs. 41.9 lakh) in China. The EV is expected to arrive in 2024.