Bentley Bentayga EWB Azure goes official at Rs. 6 crore
Luxury carmaker Bentley has launched the Bentayga EWB Azure model in India with a price tag of Rs. 6 crore (ex-showroom). The ultra-luxurious Azure variant features rear 'Airline Seats', automatic soft-closing doors, 'Deep Pile Over' mats covering the entire floor, and a premium Naim sound system. The SUV draws power from a potent 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 petrol engine.
Why does this story matter?
- Introduced in 2015, the Bentayga became the highest-selling model for Bentley. Based on Volkswagen group's MLB Evo platform, the ultra-luxury SUV offers a balance of comfortable ride and dynamic handling abilities.
- When it was showcased in May last year, the Extended Wheelbase (EWB) version was said to replace the flagship Bentley Mulsanne.
- It is one of the most expensive SUVs in the world.
The SUV flaunts oval-shaped LED taillights and 22-inch alloy wheels
The Bentley Bentayga EWB Azure retains the overall design of the regular model and sports a lengthy muscular hood, a rectangular chromed grille, circular LED headlamps with crystalline jewel-like DRLs, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and 22-inch chromed alloy wheels. Oval-shaped LED taillights and quad exhaust tips grace the rear.
It draws power from a 4.0-liter, V8 engine
The Bentley Bentayga EWB Azure is backed by a potent 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 petrol engine from the regular model. The mill churns out 542hp/770Nm. Transmission duties on the full-size SUV are carried out by an 8-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.
The car features 'Airline Seats' and a Naim sound system
On the inside, the uber-luxurious Bentley Bentayga EWB Azure has a four/five-seater cabin with wooden veneers on the dashboard and central console, premium hand-stitched leather upholstery, optional 'Airline Seats' at the rear, panoramic sunroof, multi-color ambient lighting, and multi-zone climate control. It packs a Naim sound system and a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.
Bentley Bentayga EWB Azure: Pricing
The range-topping Bentley Bentayga EWB Azure will set you back by Rs. 6 crore (ex-showroom) in India. The SUV can be customized with almost endless options under the brand's "Bespoke" program. It rivals the Rolls-Royce Cullinan for the top spot in the luxury SUV category.