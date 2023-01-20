Auto

Bentley Bentayga EWB Azure goes official at Rs. 6 crore

Bentley Bentayga EWB Azure goes official at Rs. 6 crore

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 20, 2023, 04:37 pm 2 min read

Bentley Bentayga EWB Azure can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds (Photo credit: Bentley)

Luxury carmaker Bentley has launched the Bentayga EWB Azure model in India with a price tag of Rs. 6 crore (ex-showroom). The ultra-luxurious Azure variant features rear 'Airline Seats', automatic soft-closing doors, 'Deep Pile Over' mats covering the entire floor, and a premium Naim sound system. The SUV draws power from a potent 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 petrol engine.

Why does this story matter?

Introduced in 2015, the Bentayga became the highest-selling model for Bentley. Based on Volkswagen group's MLB Evo platform, the ultra-luxury SUV offers a balance of comfortable ride and dynamic handling abilities.

When it was showcased in May last year, the Extended Wheelbase (EWB) version was said to replace the flagship Bentley Mulsanne.

It is one of the most expensive SUVs in the world.

The SUV flaunts oval-shaped LED taillights and 22-inch alloy wheels

The Bentley Bentayga EWB Azure retains the overall design of the regular model and sports a lengthy muscular hood, a rectangular chromed grille, circular LED headlamps with crystalline jewel-like DRLs, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and 22-inch chromed alloy wheels. Oval-shaped LED taillights and quad exhaust tips grace the rear.

It draws power from a 4.0-liter, V8 engine

The Bentley Bentayga EWB Azure is backed by a potent 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 petrol engine from the regular model. The mill churns out 542hp/770Nm. Transmission duties on the full-size SUV are carried out by an 8-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

The car features 'Airline Seats' and a Naim sound system

On the inside, the uber-luxurious Bentley Bentayga EWB Azure has a four/five-seater cabin with wooden veneers on the dashboard and central console, premium hand-stitched leather upholstery, optional 'Airline Seats' at the rear, panoramic sunroof, multi-color ambient lighting, and multi-zone climate control. It packs a Naim sound system and a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Bentley Bentayga EWB Azure: Pricing

The range-topping Bentley Bentayga EWB Azure will set you back by Rs. 6 crore (ex-showroom) in India. The SUV can be customized with almost endless options under the brand's "Bespoke" program. It rivals the Rolls-Royce Cullinan for the top spot in the luxury SUV category.