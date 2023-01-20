Auto

Qualcomm Snapdragon Digital Chassis previews the future of automotive industry

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 20, 2023, 03:11 pm 2 min read

Qualcomm Snapdragon Digital Chassis concept flaunts color-changing light bars all-around (Photo credit: Qualcomm)

Technology giant Qualcomm has unveiled the Snapdragon Digital Chassis concept vehicle at the Las Vegas Convention Center in the US. The brand showcased the current and future aspects of its "Snapdragon Ride Flex" chipset, with the concept car demonstrating how automakers can utilize its technologies and services. It is touted as the "industry's first automotive super-compute class solution."

Why does this story matter?

With semiconductor technology advancing at a rapid rate, almost every automaker is planning to benefit from the high computation power of modern chipsets.

US-based Qualcomm, a leader in mobile and wireless technology, is now showcasing the development done for the automotive world based on its renowned Snapdragon platform.

The Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC integrates Automated Driving (AD) and Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

The concept car flaunts all-LED lighting and large suicide doors

The Qualcomm Snapdragon Digital Chassis concept has a futuristic design philosophy and flaunts a long and sculpted bonnet, a closed-off grille, a full-width light bar, sleek LED headlights, a sloping roofline, and wide air dams On the sides, it is flanked by cameras in place of ORVMs, large suicide doors, and designer wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps and a color-changing light bar grace the rear.

The platform is compatible with ICE-powered cars and EVs

While the technical details of the Qualcomm Snapdragon Digital Chassis concept are not available as of now, the brand claims the platform is compatible with current and future ICE-powered cars as well as EVs.

The car features onboard cameras for biometric authentication

Inside, the Qualcomm Snapdragon Digital Chassis concept gets a four-seater cabin with a minimalist design language. It features a 55-inch pillar-to-pillar display for the driver and front passenger, rounded screens that act as displays for external cameras, a yoke-style steering wheel, multi-color ambient lighting, cameras for biometric authentication, and a voice assistant. Passengers' safety is ensured by Level-3 autonomous driving and ADAS functions.

When will it be launched?

The Qualcomm Snapdragon Digital Chassis is still in the early concept stage and will not launch anytime soon. It is essentially a platform for other automakers to build their vehicles.