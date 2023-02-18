Auto

2023 Alpine A523 Formula 1 race car revealed: Check design

2023 Alpine A523 Formula 1 race car features a redesigned rear wing (Photo credit: BWT Alpine F1 team)

Ahead of the upcoming Formula 1 season, the BWT Alpine F1 team has revealed its 2023 contender, the A523 race car at London's Printworks. The vehicle features a unique dual-tone livery with the brand's traditional Alpine blue color, along with its title sponsor BWT's pink paint scheme. The race car draws power from a Renault-sourced 1.6-liter, turbocharged, V6, E-Tech RE23 power unit.

Known earlier as the Renault F1 Team, the French outfit BWT Alpine F1 has been steadily improving its performance over the years.

It is targeting to reach the front of the grid with its 100-race plan.

The team achieved its best result in over a decade by finishing in fourth position, ahead of revered names such as Mclaren Mercedes and Alfa Romeo.

The race car has 18-inch wheels and updated front wing

The 2023 Alpine A523 race car remains mostly identical in design to the outgoing model and flaunts a redesigned dual-tone blue and pink livery that looks both aggressive and elegant. It features an updated front wing, long and flowing sidepods with a scooped-out design, and a redesigned rear wing with new aero elements. The race car rides on 18-inch wheels with aerodynamic covers.

It is offered with a 1.6-liter hybrid V6 power unit

The 2023 Alpine A523 race car draws power from a Renault-sourced 1.6-liter, turbocharged, V6 engine linked to a hybrid setup comprising of an electric motor and Lithium-ion battery pack. The race car develops a maximum power of around 1,070hp, as regulated by FIA.

It features a titanium Halo system and carbon fiber cockpit

The cockpits of Formula 1 race cars are designed as per the driver's requirements. The 2023 Alpine A523 features a full carbon fiber cockpit with a specially-designed seat that fits the driver and a unique yoke-style steering wheel with a host of buttons and dials to control various parameters. Driver safety is ensured by a titanium "Halo" protection system and a multi-point racing harness.

Drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly will drive for Alpine

In the 2023 season, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly will drive the A523 race car for the BWT Alpine F1 team with Matt Harman as the Technical Director and Formula 1 veteran Otmar Szafnauer in the seat of the Team Principal.