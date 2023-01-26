Auto

2024 Polestar 2 EV debuts: A look at top features

2024 Polestar 2 flaunts Thor's Hammer LED DRLs (Photo credit: Polestar)

Swedish automaker Polestar has unveiled the 2024 iteration of its all-electric sedan, the 2, for the global markets. The updated EV gets significant revisions to its powertrain, which now puts out more power and delivers more range. It also offers stylish looks and a spacious cabin loaded with tech-based facilities. So, what are its top features? Let us find out.

The Polestar 2 was introduced in 2020, based on the brand's CMA platform. The EV became a popular choice in the European region ever since its debut.

The brand has now revealed the electric sedan with MY-2024 updates, which include major upgrades to its powertrain.

The refreshed long-range model now promises to deliver a driving range of up to 635km on a single charge.

The EV flaunts a grille-mounted "SmartZone"

The 2024 Polestar 2 gets a grille-mounted "SmartZone." The closed-off panel houses the front-facing radar array for ADAS functions and a single snapper that is part of the 360-degree-view camera array. The SmartZone, along with the windscreen-mounted camera unit, can help detect obstacles in real time. It also provides support to the EV's emergency automatic braking and adaptive cruise control functions.

The car features sustainable 'WeaveTech' upholstery

Similar to the current-generation vehicle, the new Polestar 2 also features a special 'WeaveTech' upholstery. It is made using 100% vegan material which is dirt and moisture-resistant. The durable yet sustainable upholstery is offered in Slate or Charcoal color options and brings a crisp, modern, and elegant appearance to the tech-forward cabin. The fabric can be opted for with a '3D Etched Deco' pattern.

Seat-activated start/stop system

The 2024 Polestar 2 features a unique function known as "Seat-activated start." It allows the rider to drive the EV without the need of using the start/stop button. The system detects the presence of an authorized key fob or a smartphone with an active digital key to unlock the vehicle and activates the powertrain via a sensor in the driver's seat.

Capable all-electric powertrain options

The 2024 Polestar 2 is backed by either a single-motor in rear-wheel-drive setup that generates 299hp/489Nm or a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration that develops 421hp/740Nm. Both setups are linked to a large 82kWh battery pack. The long-range variant now delivers up to 635km on a single charge. The car can also be equipped with an optional Performance Package, that helps churn out 455hp.