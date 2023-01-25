Auto

Nissan's new luxury sedan comes with a color-changing paint

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 25, 2023, 05:42 pm 2 min read

2023 INFINITI Q50 Black Opal Edition flaunts LED headlights (Photo credit: INFINITI)

Nissan-owned luxury brand INFINITI has taken the wraps off a special Black Opal Edition of its Q50 sedan for the global markets. The car features a unique Black Opal Metallic color-shifting paint scheme that can take on blue, green, or purple hues depending on the viewing angle. According to the brand, the special variant will be produced in limited numbers.

Why does this story matter?

INFINITI, a luxury division of the Japanese automaker Nissan, was introduced in the US market in 1989 to target the premium vehicle segment.

Based on the Essence and Etherea concept cars, the Q50 was designed by renowned designers Joel Baek and Shiro Nakamura.

The Black Opal Edition is based on the range-topping RED SPORT 400 AWD version and flaunts a unique color-shifting paint scheme.

The sedan flaunts all-LED lighting setup and 19-inch blacked-out wheels

The 2023 Infiniti Q50 Black Opal Edition follows the brand's design philosophy and flaunts a lengthy and muscular bonnet, sweptback projector LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a honeycomb-mesh grille, a sloping roofline, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and blacked-out 19-inch alloy wheels. LED taillights and a raked windscreen are available at the rear.

It draws power from a 3.0-liter V6 engine

The INFINITI Q50 Black Opal Edition is backed by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged, V6 engine that generates a maximum power of 400hp and a peak torque of 475Nm. The mill is mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox with an all-wheel-drive system.

The car features a Bose sound system and multiple airbags

On the inside, the 2023 INFINITI Q50 Black Opal Edition features a spacious cabin and gets Saddle Brown leather upholstery, a powered driver's seat with memory function, a sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The sedan packs a Bose sound system and an INFINITI InTouch dual-screen infotainment system with connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

2023 INFINITI Q50 Black Opal Edition: Pricing

The pricing details of the 2023 INFINITI Q50 Black Opal Edition are yet to be disclosed by the automaker. We expect it to carry a premium over the top-spec RED SPORT 400 AWD variant, which costs $58,500 (approximately Rs. 47.73 lakh) in the US.