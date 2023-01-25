Auto

Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition debuts in India: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 25, 2023, 04:51 pm 2 min read

Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition flaunts a roof-mounted antenna (Photo credit: Mahindra)

SUV specialist Mahindra has introduced a Limited Edition model for the rugged Bolero Neo in India with a price tag of Rs. 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It is based on the range-topping N10 variant. The car features dual-tone faux leather upholstery, a rear-view parking camera, and a storage tray beneath the driver's seat. The four-wheeler draws power from a 1.5-liter, mHAWK100 diesel engine.

Bolero Neo was conceptualized as a more urban-focused alternative to the legendary Bolero.

Mahindra utilized the platform from the third-generation Scorpio for the compact SUV and provided it with Multi-Terrain Technology (MTT) for off-roading capabilities.

The homegrown company has now introduced a special Limited Edition model for the sub-4m four-wheeler with added features to enhance its appeal.

The SUV features a clamshell bonnet and 15-inch alloy wheels

The Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition has a typical SUV silhouette and flaunts a muscular clamshell bonnet, a vertical-slatted grille, swept-back halogen headlights, a raked windscreen, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by ORVMs, silver roof rails, squared-out windows, and 15-inch alloy wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires. Vertical taillamps and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel grace the rear end.

It is backed by a 100hp, 1.5-liter diesel engine

The Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition draws power from a 1.5-liter, mHAWK100 diesel engine that is linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox, with a rear mechanical locking differential. The mill churns out a maximum power of 101.4hp and a peak torque of 260Nm.

It gets dual-tone faux leather upholstery and dual airbags

On the inside, the Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition gets a spacious seven-seater (5+2) cabin and features a two-tone faux leather upholstery, a minimalist dashboard, automatic climate control, a storage tray beneath the driver's seat, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Passengers' safety is ensured by dual airbags and a rear-view camera.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition: Pricing

In India, the Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition can be yours with a price tag of Rs. 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact SUV can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships. It is based on the top-spec N10 trim level.