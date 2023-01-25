Auto

Prior to debut, 2024 KTM RC 125, 390 spotted testing

Prior to debut, 2024 KTM RC 125, 390 spotted testing

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 25, 2023, 02:30 pm 2 min read

2024 KTM RC 125 and 390 will ride on 17-inch alloy wheels. Representative image

Austrian bikemaker KTM is gearing up to reveal the 2024 iterations of the RC 125 and RC 390 for the global markets. Mules of the updated motorcycles were spotted doing test runs, albeit in camouflaged avatars. The brand has now decided to update the supersport offerings after multiple requests from customers, especially the front fascia. Both bikes will largely remain mechanically unaltered.

Why does this story matter?

KTM updated the entire RC line-up in 2021 with a redesigned front fascia and added features such as cornering ABS and traction control.

The bikes were praised for their ride and handling characteristics but were criticized by many customers for their polarizing front fairing design.

The brand is now tweaking the vehicles to make them visually more appealing.

Both bikes will flaunt a projector headlight and alloy wheels

The new KTM RC 390 and RC 125 will get a redesigned front fascia with a projector LED headlamp, a raised windscreen, a large muscular fuel tank, a clip-on handlebar, split-style seats, an underbelly exhaust, a revised tail section with a bolt-on subframe, and a sleek LED taillight. Both bikes will pack a TFT instrument console. They should ride on 17-inch, lightweight alloy wheels.

They will remain mechanically unchanged

The 2024 KTM RC 390 will be backed by a 373cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-valve, single-cylinder that generates 43hp/37Nm, while the RC 125 will draw power from a 124cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-valve, single-cylinder motor that develops 14.7hp/12Nm. Both motorcycles will get a 6-speed gearbox.

They will be equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

For the safety of the rider, the 2024 KTM RC 390 and RC 125 will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. While the former will get cornering ABS and traction control, the latter will feature dual-channel ABS. Suspension duties on both motorcycles should be handled by inverted forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

How much will they cost?

Pricing details of the 2024 KTM RC 390 and RC 125 will be disclosed by the brand at their launch event. We expect them to carry a premium over the current models, which cost Rs. 3.16 lakh and Rs. 1.89 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) respectively.