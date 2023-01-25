Auto

2023 Hyundai VENUE to debut soon with updated features list

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 25, 2023, 12:19 pm 2 min read

2023 Hyundai VENUE will roll on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai will update its popular compact SUV model, the VENUE, in India with new features and RDE-compliant powertrain options. The MY-2023 update will primarily include four airbags as standard. The vehicle will retain the overall design from the outgoing model and shall get a tech-forward cabin with over 60 connected car functions. The four-wheeler will be backed by multiple engine choices.

Why does this story matter?

Hyundai introduced the VENUE in 2019 in India to compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon in the compact SUV segment.

The SUV received a major overhaul with the MY-2022 update, with segment-first features like a two-step reclining rear seat and Home to Car (H2C) connected technology with Amazon Alexa support.

The 2023 version should offer further improvements.

The SUV will sport LED headlamps and silvered skid plates

The 2023 Hyundai VENUE will follow the brand's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design philosophy and sport a muscular bonnet, a dark chrome 'Parametric Jewel' grille, bumper-mounted projector LED headlights with DRLs, silvered skid plates, and a wide air dam. The SUV will be flanked on the sides by ORVMs, roof rails, and 16-inch diamond-cut wheels. Connected LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna will grace the rear.

It will draw power from multiple RDE-compliant powertrains

The 2023 Hyundai VENUE will be backed by RDE-compliant 1.5-liter diesel engine (113hp/250Nm), a 1.2-liter petrol motor that generates 83hp/114Nm, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that produces 120hp/172Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by either a 5/6-speed manual, an iMT, or a DCT gearbox.

The car will feature a reclining rear seat and sunroof

Inside, the 2023 Hyundai VENUE will get a spacious five-seater cabin with a two-step reclining rear seat, dual-tone leatherette upholstery, automatic climate control, an air purifier, ambient lighting, a sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV will pack a digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch infotainment system with connectivity options. Passengers' safety should be ensured by four airbags, ABS, EBD, and ESC.

How much will it cost?

The pricing details of the 2023 Hyundai VENUE will be disclosed by the automaker in the coming weeks. We expect the updated SUV to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 7.62 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

