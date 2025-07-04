'Journey wasn't easy...': Uorfi Javed celebrates 'The Traitors' win

Social media influencer and actor Uorfi Javed has opened up about her journey since her elimination from Bigg Boss OTT to winning The Traitors. In a recent Instagram post , she shared an edited video of Karan Johar evicting her from Bigg Boss OTT and later screaming in joy after winning The Traitors . Paying tribute to her difficult journey, she penned a heartfelt note.

Struggles 'How many times I've cried...wanted to give up...' Javed wrote, "From losing Bigg Boss (being the first one to be eliminated) to winning The Traitors. The journey wasn't easy." "How many times I've cried, I've had so many breakdowns, wanted to give up...Being called names, getting death and rape threats...but I never stopped." She added that she wondered if she would ever have a good life after her eviction from Bigg Boss. Javed reveals she had taken "udhaar from friends to get clothes to wear on Bigg Boss."

Determination 'People have always doubted me...' Javed further revealed, "People have always doubted me, even right now but this still won't stop me." "The hate never has, never will stop me." Talking about The Traitors, she said, "I took out 3 traitors, that can't be luck. Till the last moment, I didn't give up. Strategised."