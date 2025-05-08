'Naagzilla' makers may cast Anil or Bobby for villain's role
What's the story
Kartik Aaryan's much-anticipated creature comedy, Naagzilla, is making headlines with its interesting casting choices.
The film, produced by Karan Johar and Mahaveer Jain and directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, will see the beloved actor in a double role.
Now, in an exciting new development, either Anil Kapoor or Bobby Deol may be cast as the antagonist, reported Bollywood Hungama.
Casting discussions
'Kartik will take the final casting call'
Johar has apparently shortlisted two names for the negative role: Kapoor and Deol.
"The script of Naagzilla warrants the presence of a senior actor in a negative role. Karan Johar has short-listed two names for the role - Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol - and now, Kartik will take the final casting call for Naagzilla," the source told Bollywood Hungama.
The final decision will be made shortly.
Character transformation
Antagonist's look to be enhanced with prosthetics and visual effects
The source further revealed that the villain's look in Naagzilla will be enhanced with prosthetics and visual effects.
"It's a tale of Icchadhari Naagin, and the villains' role is as important as that of a hero. Hence, the team is being cautious of who they lock for the film," the insider added.
Aaryan, Johar, and Jain are expected to make an official announcement regarding the antagonist soon.
Naagzilla will release on August 14, 2026.