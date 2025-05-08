What's the story

Kartik Aaryan's much-anticipated creature comedy, Naagzilla, is making headlines with its interesting casting choices.

The film, produced by Karan Johar and Mahaveer Jain and directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, will see the beloved actor in a double role.

Now, in an exciting new development, either Anil Kapoor or Bobby Deol may be cast as the antagonist, reported Bollywood Hungama.