In brief Simplifying... In brief A lice outbreak on the reality show 'Bigg Boss' has stirred up controversy among contestants.

Munisha Khatwani expressed hygiene concerns, while others, including Vishal Pandey, downplayed the issue.

In a separate incident, tensions flared between Armaan Malik and Pandey over a hidden phone, with Armaan accusing Pandey of unoriginal content creation.

Lice scare hits 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'

Lice outbreak on 'Bigg Boss'! This contestant receives urgent treatment

By Tanvi Gupta 11:49 am Jul 03, 202411:49 am

What's the story In a recent episode of the Anil Kapoor-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, contestant Shivani Kumari's lice problem became a significant topic of discussion. Bigg Boss intervened by providing medicated shampoo to Kumari to address her issue. Fellow contestant Kritika Malik was tasked with informing the other housemates about the situation after being handed the anti-lice products in the confession room. Following this, the revelation immediately stirred up heated debate in the house.

Varied reactions

'It's a matter of hygiene': Housemates react to Kumari's issue

While fellow contestants Sana Makbul, Chandrika Dixit, Poloumi Das, and Malik were quick to normalize the situation, sharing their own experiences with lice, Munisha Khatwani took a different stance, expressing hygiene concerns. She openly confronted Kumari and voiced disappointment that Kumari had previously misrepresented her condition as dandruff. She said, "Hygiene ki baat hai Sana. Humko bhi ho sakta hai (It's a matter of hygiene, Sana. It can also happen to us)."

Supportive stance

Contestants rallied around Kumari amid lice controversy

Despite Khatwani's concerns, many housemates showed support for Kumari. Vishal Pandey even advised Khatwani not to make a big issue out of it, stating verbatim, "Inn sab cheezon ka mudda banna chahiye kya? Yeh bahut small issue hai, ispe yeh sab karne ki zarurat nahi hai (Should all these things become an issue? This is a very small issue, there is no need to do all this on it)."

Another controversy

In another instance, tensions escalated between Armaan and Vishal Pandey

In another instance, tensions escalated between Armaan Malik and Pandey after an altercation sparked by the latter hiding Armaan's phone. The conflict intensified when Armaan dubbed Pandey as "Machhar," (mosquito) expressing frustration over the incident. Armaan accused Pandey of lacking originality in content creation, alleging he copies others' work instead of innovating. He further taunted him by mimicking his famous Kacha Badam TikTok performance, adding fuel to their heated exchange.