'Bigg Boss's Shanmukh Jaswanth arrested on drug possession charges: Reports

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 06:46 pm Feb 22, 202406:46 pm

What's the story Former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant, YouTuber, and actor Shanmukh Jaswanth has landed himself in legal trouble once again. Jaswanth was arrested in Hyderabad for alleged possession of marijuana (ganja), according to a TV9 report. The arrest took place when police arrived at Jaswanth's residence to arrest his brother, Sampath Vinay, in a separate case. This is not the first time Jaswanth has faced legal issues.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Jaswanth burst onto the scene with the short film Viva but rose to fame after his appearance on the reality television show Bigg Boss Telugu's fifth season. He became a runner-up. The actor previously dated YouTuber Deepthi Sunaina, with whom he created multiple music videos before their breakup following his Bigg Boss stint. Later, in 2022, Jaswanth was featured as the lead actor in the web series Agent Anand Santosh.

How it started

A woman filed a complaint against Vinay

Jaswanth's brother, Vinay, is accused of dating a woman for many years and even getting engaged to her, only to marry another woman a week before their wedding. The jilted fiancée filed a complaint with the Hyderabad Police, alleging that Vinay cheated her and that she met him through Jaswanth. She also claimed that his parents asked her to "move on" since he is now married to someone else.

The complaint and arrests

Here's how Jaswanth was arrested

According to RTV, the ex-fiancée's complaint revealed that she was initially hesitant about the relationship but was persuaded by Jaswanth to date his brother. She also alleged that a constable named Javed pressured her to withdraw the case. Following her complaint, when police visited Jaswanth's house on Wednesday evening to arrest Vinay, he wasn't there but they found Jaswanth in possession of ganja. Later, police arrested both brothers in two separate cases.

Past cases

Jaswanth's previous legal troubles

In 2021, Jaswanth was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in Hyderabad after crashing his car into three stationed cars and two bikes. His blood alcohol content was found to be 170 mg/100 ml. He appeared in court and was asked to attend counseling at the traffic training institute. However, according to an Indian Express report, he allegedly tried to influence the cops and also bunked on counseling sessions.