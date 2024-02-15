Hillary Clinton is referred to as Huma Abedin's political mentor

Who is Huma Abedin; all about Alexander Soros's reported partner

Feb 15, 2024

What's the story American political staffer Huma Abedin is in the news concerning her relationship status. Alexander Soros (38), the son of billionaire Democrat George Soros, on Wednesday posted a picture with Abedin from their cozy Valentine's Day celebrations. But before we bring you all the information on their relationship, let's first find out more about Abedin, personally and professionally.

Her life before her political career

Abedin was born in the US in 1975 but moved to Saudi Arabia for a brief period with her parents. She returned to the US for college. According to reports, Abedin aspired to become a journalist and wanted to work in the press office at the White House. She went to George Washington University to study Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Political Science.

Abedin's connection with Hillary Clinton

Abedin has held a solid political career. She has had a long professional association with Hillary Clinton. Abedin was the vice chair of Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign. Before holding that post, she served as Clinton's deputy chief of staff when she (Clinton) was U.S. Secretary of State from 2009 to 2013. Later, she also assisted Clinton during her 2008 presidential campaign.

Her marriage to Anthony Weiner

Abedin's personal life has come under a lot of public scrutiny over the years, especially her marriage to Anthony Weiner, a former Congressman. The two began dating in 2007 and put a ring on their relationship in 2009. In 2010, Clinton officiated their wedding and a year later, the couple was blessed with their firstborn, a boy, in December 2011.

Abedin and Weiner's separation

Their marriage didn't last long. What started in 2007, was soon called off in 2016. Weiner has allegedly been involved in multiple sex scandals. The allegations against him led Abedin to announce her separation from him in August 2016. They filed for divorce in 2017 but withdrew in 2018. They then decided to settle it privately since it also involved their son.

A look at Soros and Abedin's relationship

Soros posted a cuddled-up picture with Abedin on Wednesday from their Valentine's Day celebrations at a restaurant in Paris, France, confirming their relationship. Interestingly, the couple share a huge age gap, with Abedin being about a decade older than her new partner. Not much is known about their relationship at the moment, but Abedin has finally moved on from her scandalous ex-husband.