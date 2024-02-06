Toby Keith passes away after battling stomach cancer

Country singer Toby Keith (62) dies after battling stomach cancer

By Aikantik Bag 04:10 pm Feb 06, 202404:10 pm

What's the story Country music star Toby Keith breathed his last on Monday, passing away at the age of 62 after a battle with stomach cancer. His official website and social media accounts shared the news on Tuesday. The statement read, "Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on Feb. 5, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

Next Article

Career

Keith's claim to fame

Back in June 2022, Keith publicly disclosed his stomach cancer diagnosis and shared that he had been undergoing chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery for the past six months. Born on July 8, 1961, in Clinton, Oklahoma, Keith kickstarted his musical journey at 20 years old by forming the Easy Money Band with his friends. Keith's debut single Should've Been a Cowboy released in 1993 and topped Billboard's country songs chart and became the most-played country song of the decade.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post