By Aikantik Bag 12:09 pm Jan 19, 202412:09 pm

Live events can be chaotic, and sometimes, it can also land celebrities in legal soups. The same has happened to Madonna because of starting a concert at Barclays Center late during her Celebration Tour last month. Two fans, named Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden, filed a lawsuit against the pop icon, Barclays Center, and Live Nation. The plaintiffs claimed the postponed start impacted their ability to wake up early for work and handle family duties the following day.

Allegations leveled against Madonna

The lawsuit accuses the parties of "unconscionable, unfair, and/or deceptive trade practices" due to the postponed start time, which Fellows and Hadden argue is a breach of contract and "a wanton exercise in false advertising." The December 13, 2023 concert was scheduled to begin at 8:30pm (local time), but Madonna didn't appear on stage until after 10:30pm (local time). The fans are seeking class-action status for other attendees of late-starting Celebration shows.

Celebration Tour to conclude in April

This isn't the first time Madonna has faced such lawsuits; she was sued in 2019 by a Florida fan and in 2020 by two New York concertgoers, but both cases were voluntarily dismissed. The current Celebration Tour was rescheduled from last July after Madonna was hospitalized for a bacterial infection. The tour is set to continue until its final stop in Mexico in April. As of now, Madonna, Live Nation, and Barclays Center have not reacted to the lawsuit.