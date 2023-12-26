K-pop: Mnet's 'Build Up' sets premiere date, judges' lineup out

Everything to know about Mnet's upcoming survival show 'Build Up'

Singer-songwriter Kim Jae-hwan is set to participate in Mnet's upcoming idol survival show, Build Up: Vocal Boy Group Survivor. The show, to be hosted by South Korean actor Lee Da-hee, aims to assemble an unparalleled K-pop boy group by uniting talented singers from diverse genres. The final group will consist of four members. From contestants to the premiere date, here's everything you need to know about the show.

Why does this story matter?

Mnet, the premier South Korean pay television music channel, is known for hosting survival shows such as Superstar K, Show Me The Money, Produce 101, Comeback War, and Street Woman Fighter. As a vibrant hub for live performances with such shows, Mnet serves as the stage where over 100 trainees from various companies often compete to secure coveted spots in the final lineups of these shows.

Judges' panel includes top K-pop vocalists

The judges' panel for Build Up features the who's who of K-pop stars, including former Wanna One member Kim, Lee Seok-hoon, Baekho, BTOB's Eunkwang, MAMAMOO's Solar, and Red Velvet's Wendy. Among the judges, Lee is recognized for his mentoring prowess on survival programs like the renowned Boys Planet, while Eunkwang has recently demonstrated his production skills on Mnet's expansive karaoke survival show, VS.

Established idols will be competing on show: Report

While the contestants' identities remain under wraps, media reports suggest that established idols like PENTAGON's Yeo One will be among the participants. A diverse group of 40 contestants, including solo artists, models, trainees, and members from groups like WEi, UP10TION, AB6IX, CIX, and more, is expected to compete in the show. Fans previously expressed concerns about contestants from different groups participating in various survival shows, fearing "repetitive cycles" and the "possibility of group dissolution."

Streaming details: When and where to watch 'Build Up'?

Scheduled for a January 26 debut at 10:00pm KST, Build Up is a highly anticipated show. Mnet is yet to announce the international availability of the show, leaving fans eager for a trailer or teaser. Judges Baekho and Wendy, making their debut on the show, are expected to bring fresh perspectives and unique judging styles. While awaiting the premiere, viewers can catch up on Mnet's recent survival program, Boys Planet.