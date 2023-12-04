Happy Birthday, Jin: Lesser-known facts about BTS's eldest member

1/6

Entertainment 3 min read

Happy Birthday, Jin: Lesser-known facts about BTS's eldest member

By Tanvi Gupta 03:15 am Dec 04, 202303:15 am

BTS's Jin celebrates his 31st birthday on Monday

Meet Kim Seok-jin, aka Jin, the charismatic and talented member of the K-pop group BTS. As the oldest in the septet, Jin isn't just renowned for his robust vocals and stunning looks, but there's a fascinating depth to his personality. As the singer-songwriter celebrates his 31st birthday on Monday, let's explore some lesser-known facts about the artist who has captured millions of hearts worldwide.

2/6

BTS's vocalist is prolific music producer

A BTS vocalist, Jin has expanded his musical prowess into production, too. Co-producing the track Awake—featured in BTS's second album Wings—Jin not only contributed as a producer but also showcased his vocal talent in this debut solo single. His second solo single—Epiphany—served as a trailer for BTS's compilation album, Love Yourself: Answer. Additionally, Jin worked on collaborations with fellow BTS members V and Jungkook.

3/6

Jin initially wanted to become journalist for this reason

You heard that right! Before captivating hearts worldwide, Jin's initial dream was to become a journalist to give a voice to socially disadvantaged people. However, inspired by Kim Nam-Kil in Queen Seondeok (2009), his passion shifted to acting. If not a singer, Jin said he would have become a farmer. This journey from an aspiring journalist to a global sensation reflects Jin's diverse ambitions.

4/6

Jin received first entertainment offer in middle school!

Yes, it's true! In middle school, the singer-songwriter received an offer from Korea's SM Entertainment; Jin even passed the first audition. Skeptical, he thought it might be a scam and declined. Later, during college, BigHit Entertainment scouted him for an acting role, ultimately making him a trainee for BTS. His decision paved the way for a historic journey in the world of K-pop.

5/6

When Jin won 'best-sculpted face' in 2018

In 2018, Czech doll company CzDollic organized a poll for the "best-sculpted face." Jin emerged as the winner, surpassing 18,000 competitors. With more than 1.5 million votes cast to determine the best face, Jin secured over a million votes. For his "oval features" and a "beautifully curved mouth," Jin was awarded a special trophy: a crystal cube featuring a 3D engraving of his face.

6/6

Jin is 'god of visuals'! Know how

In 2021, researcher Nick Paxson from Ireland employed a network algorithm to analyze Jin's face, comparing it to a bust of the Greek god Zeus in Altemps. The algorithm highlighted significant resemblances in the positions of Jin's lips, eyes, and nose to the ancient sculpture. Of 648 celebrities, Jin's face was deemed the most similar, earning him the title of a "god of visuals."