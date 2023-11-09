Happy birthday, Payal Rohatgi: Reality shows that made her popular

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:10 am Nov 09, 2023

Payal Rohatgi was last seen in 'Lock Upp'

Actor Payal Rohatgi turned 39 years old on Thursday (November 9). A former beauty pageant finalist, Rohatgi is an actor and a dancer. She has been a part of many Hindi films and has done dance numbers in movies including Police Force: An Inside Story. But it was reality shows that brought her real fame. On her birthday, let's revisit some of those shows.

'Bigg Boss'

Rohatgi appeared as one of the contestants in the second season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan. She was inside the house for 56 days and stood in ninth place. Later, she reappeared on the show in 2013 for the seventh season. Rohatgi arrived as a guest this season when her now-husband, wrestler Sangram Singh was one of the finalists.

'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Much before Bigg Boss 2, Rohatgi participated in the first season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. Hosted by Akshay Kumar, the show was launched in 2007, it included celebrity contestants such as Aditi Govitrikar, Anjana Sukhani, Pooja Bedi, Sonali Kulkarni, Yana Gupta, Vidya Malvade, and others. Actor-model Nethra Raghuraman was adjudged as the season's winner while Urvashi Sharma became the runner-up.

'Nach Baliye'

In 2015, Rohatgi along with her wrestler beau, appeared as one of the celebrity couple contestants on Nach Baliye's seventh season. The couple was eliminated in the fifth week of the show. Hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Patel, actor Preity Zinta joined the judges' panel alongside choreographer Marzi Pestonji and author Chetan Bhagat. Himmanshoo Malhotra and Amruta Khanvilkar were adjudged as winners.

'Lock Upp'

Hosted by Kangana Ranaut, Rohatgi participated in Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachari Khel! which premiered in 2022 on ALTBalaji and MX Player. During her stay on the show, she spoke about battling alcoholism and suicidal thoughts she had after Bigg Boss. The actor made further drastic revelations about herself including the time she spoke about her infertility and undergoing IVF treatment.