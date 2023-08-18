Sumbul Touqeer's new show 'Kavya's teaser is out

Sumbul Touqeer's new show 'Kavya's teaser is out

August 18, 2023

'Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon' new promo is out

Sumbul Touqeer is a household name in India. The TV actor is known for the TV series Imlie. Now, the anticipation among her fans is quite high as she will be seen next in Sony Television's upcoming series Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. The makers have released a new promotional video on social media and it looks quite promising.

Story and cast of the series

The series is co-headlined by Mishkat Varma and the cast also includes Anuj Sullere. The story revolves around an IAS officer who called off her wedding as she was unwilling to prioritize her career over her ex-fiance. The progressive approach to the series has been well accepted by viewers and fans are looking forward to this new TV series.

