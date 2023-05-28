Entertainment

Ex-Shark Ashneer Grover to join 'Roadies'? Netizens can't believe it

Written by Isha Sharma May 28, 2023, 03:25 pm 2 min read

The promo clip for the new season of MTV Roadies has taken the internet by storm. In addition to featuring "gang leaders" Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, and Rhea Chakraborty, it also features a glimpse of entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, who shot to the limelight with Shark Tank India Season 1. Now, naturally, netizens are having a hard time wrapping their head around this development.

Why does this story matter?

Embattled BharatPe co-founder Grover was part of the first season of Shark Tank, though he did not return for season two.

He became instantly popular due to his no-holds-barred approach toward contestants, and a section of viewers loved how he called a spade a spade without mincing his words.

Now, possibly, MTV Roadies wishes to encash upon this large fanbase and draw audiences.

It's unclear if Grover will be present throughout show

The upcoming MTV Roadies—Karm Ya Kaand will begin on June 3 (7pm, every Sat-Sun) and will be hosted by Sonu Sood. Going by the promo, it will be based on the concept of auctioning contestants and will be available on MTV and JioCinema. The promo offers a glimpse of the banter and arguments between the leaders, and Grover seems to be one of them.

Watch entire clip here

Seems like some viewers don't want Grover to be here

Grover's inclusion on Roadies is drawing varied reactions from netizens. While some are excited at the prospect of him joining the show, others are not pleased and believe that "he should stick to his niche and not participate in reality shows." A Twitter user opined, "This has to be the lowest point of Ashneer's career," while someone else said, "This doesn't look like Roadies."

Know more about Grover's work and claim to fame

Hailing from Delhi, Grover pursued his BTech in civil engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and later obtained an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad. He has reportedly worked with organizations such as Kotak Investment Bank, Grofers, PC Jeweller Ltd., and American Express. Grover co-founded the fintech company BharatPe along with Shashvat Nakrani and Bhavik Koladiya in 2018.