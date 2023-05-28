Entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan-Nimrat KaurYami Gautam starrer 'Dasvi' to reportedly get sequel

May 28, 2023

Comedy drama Dasvi, headlined by Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur, and Yami Gautam Dhar, was released directly on Netflix and JioCinema last year. Directed by Tushar Jalota, it told the story of a corrupt politician who decides to study for his tenth-grade diploma in jail. Dasvi received positive reviews upon its digital premiere, and if reports are to be believed, a sequel is en route!

Why does this story matter?

It is not uncommon for movie industries around the world to build franchises once the first film does well.

In Bollywood, examples of this include Housefull, Krrish, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Dhamaal, among others.

However, the sequel of a film that had a direct digital premiere is somewhat unheard of, so it remains to be seen how Dasvi's reported sequel fares now!

Jalota reportedly working on script

A source told Pinkvilla, "The makers feel that Dasvi deserves a sequel and want to take the story forward." "Tushar has already begun working on the script and has an interesting idea...which [producer Dinesh Vijan] has liked as well. If all goes as planned—the film will go on the floors this year," they added. The report also said the sequel would be titled Barwi.

Meanwhile, revisit 'Dasvi'its team

Besides the aforementioned actors, Dasvi featured Abhimanyu Yadav, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Arun Kushwah, and Sachin Shroff, among others. It was Jalota's feature film debut and was penned by Ritesh Shah, Sandeep Leyzell, Suresh Nair, and Ram Bajpai. Sachin-Jigar composed the music, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and Ashish Pandit. While critics thought the screenplay faltered, the performances were unanimously praised. Read our Dasvi review.

Future: What else is AB working on?

Apart from the possible sequel of Dasvi, Bachchan will also soon be seen in R Balki's Ghoomer, co-starring Saiyami Kher and Shabana Azmi. It is a sports drama and marks Jr. Bachchan's second collaboration with Balki after Paa. He will also be seen in Remo D'Souza's Dancing Dad, billed as an emotional father-daughter drama. AB might also be seen in Housefull 5.