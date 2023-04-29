Entertainment

OTT weekend watchlist: Titles to binge-watch

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 29, 2023, 02:10 am 2 min read

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden-led 'Citadel' premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Friday

As the last week of April approaches, get ready to witness some power-packed movies and web series that will run high on the entertainment quotient. Various projects are gearing up for their release on OTT platforms. But if you are struggling to decide which one to watch, here is a curated list of titles releasing over the weekend that you shouldn't miss.

'Pathu Thala'

The neo-noir action thriller starring Silambarasan TR aka Simbu in the lead was released in the theaters on March 30. A month after it hit cinema halls, the film which also stars Gautham Karthik and Priya Bhavani Shankar, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday. For the unversed, it is a Tamil remake of the Kannada film Mufti which was released in 2017.

'U-Turn'

After delivering fine performances in Freddy and Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, Alaya F is set for another release with U-Turn. The new supernatural horror film is directed by Arif Khan and it had a direct release on ZEE5 on Friday. Also featuring Aashim Gulati, U-Turn is a remake of a Kannada film of the same title which was released in 2016.

'Citadel'

The much-awaited project of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Citadel, was released on Friday. A suspenseful thriller drama by Russo Brothers, the series will also see Richard Madden in the lead, opposite Chopra Jonas. The makers are also developing the espionage thriller as different spinoffs including Citadel India which will be led by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan in the lead.

'Love After Music'

Directed by Felipe Gómez Aparicio and Gonzalo Tobal, Love After Music is a biopic series made on the inspirational career and life of Fito Paez, a rockstar from Argentina. The title was released on Netflix on Wednesday with Ivan Hochman, Micaela Riera, and Nahuel Monasterio in the lead. It certainly is an exciting addition to the list that you shouldn't miss out on watching.

'The Good Bad Mother'

If you love watching K-dramas then The Good Bad Mother is a must-watch for you. Released on Netflix on Wednesday, it's about a ruthless prosecutor suffering from memory loss. Caused due to an accident, his memory relapses to his childhood days. Directed by Shim Na-yeon, it stars actor Ra Mi-ran, Ahn Eun-jin, Lee Do-hyun, Yoo In-soo, Cho Jin-woong, and Kim Won-Hae.