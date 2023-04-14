Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' is now streaming on OTT

Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada was a big disaster at the box office. It was touted to be the next big film after Pathaan in 2023. Aaryan delivered a great performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which made viewers believe that he is a dependable hotshot. The remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has now been released on OTT to redeem itself.

The Rohit Dhawan-directed film premiered on the OTT giant Netflix on Friday (April 14). The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, and Ronit Roy, among others. The project was bankrolled by Aaryan and T-Series Films. The music has been helmed by Pritam and cranked by the National Award-winning cinematographer Sudeep Chatterjee and Sanjay F Gupta.

