Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' might become a multi-season series: Reports

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 24, 2023, 01:51 pm 1 min read

'Heeramandi' to become a multi-season series

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most celebrated filmmakers around the globe. The auteur is known for his mounting, extravagant sets, and brilliant storytelling. He is currently working on his OTT debut with Netflix's magnum opus Heeramandi. The first look of the series was launched recently and now reports suggest that it might be turned into a multiple-season web series.

Release date of the upcoming web series

The women-led series' first season is slated to premiere in the second half of 2023. A source close to the film spoke to Bollywood Hungama and said, "The initial plan was to do a limited series. But everyone felt the series had the potential to be converted into a seasonal event." It will be interesting to see how Bhansali operates in the OTT arena.

