BAFTA TV Awards nominees announced! Check out who is leading

Mar 22, 2023

It's the BAFTA Television Craft Awards 2023 season and the nomination list is out! As fans binge-watched their favorite series in 2022, the nomination list has made them quite excited. BBC's The Responder and This is Going to Hurt are leading with six nominations each. Other noted nominees are Netflix's The Crown, Top Boy, and Apple TV+'s Bad Sisters, among others.

The award show will take place on May 14 and will be hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan. The Responder is nominated in these categories—Drama Series, Leading Actor, Leading Actress, Supporting Actress, Supporting Actor, and Original Music: Fiction. This is Going to Hurt is nominated in these categories—Leading Actor, Mini-Series, Director: Fiction, Editing: Fiction, Scripted Casting, and Writer: Drama.

