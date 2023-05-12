Entertainment

'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' now streaming on OTT

'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' now streaming on OTT

Written by Aikantik Bag May 12, 2023, 12:11 pm 1 min read

'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' is available on Netflix now

Rani Mukerji is considered to be one of the best actors of her generation and over the years, she has worked on different kinds of films. She is known for her women-led characters and her recent film Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is now streaming on the OTT giant Netflix. The film had a decent theatrical run and Mukerji was praised for her performance.

More about the film

The Ashima Chibber directorial received mixed reviews from critics and had an average run at the box office. The OTT release﻿ will give it another shelf life. The cast includes Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh, Anirban Bhattacharya, and Soumya Mukherjee, among others. The story is based on the real-life story of Sagarika Chakraborty and the court case that shook the entire nation.

Twitter Post