Entertainment

Box office Day 1: 'IB71' locks horn with 'Custody'

Box office Day 1: 'IB71' locks horn with 'Custody'

Written by Aikantik Bag May 12, 2023, 11:41 am 1 min read

'IB71' and 'Custody' box office prediction

Every cinephile looks forward to a Friday for its set of new releases. This week there are some notable releases, among which Vidyut Jammwal's IB71 and Naga Chaitanya's Custody have received the most buzz. The former is a spy thriller whereas the latter is a cop drama. Both have a common string—action. Let's see the box office pulse of both these action entertainers.

Jammwal's spy thriller is in the buzz

Jammwal's action thriller is set in the backdrop of 1971 Indo-Pak war. The Sankalp Reddy and Lee Whittaker directorial will portray Jammwal as an Air Force officer. The cast includes Anupam Kher and Vishal Jethwa, among others. It is slated to earn Rs. 3-4 crore on Friday. As per trade analysts, the film will have a lifetime collection of around Rs. 30-40 crore.

Chaitanya's cop drama to dominate South India market

Chaitanya's Custody is in buzz among Telugu fans. It will dominate the South Indian market. The cop drama is touted to earn Rs. 4 crore on Day 1 and it might increase if the word of mouth is positive. The film is mounted on a high budget of Rs. 35 crore. It is Chaitanya's costliest film. It is helmed by Venkat Prabhu.