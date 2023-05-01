Entertainment

Box office: 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' shines amid positive buzz

Written by Aikantik Bag May 01, 2023, 11:12 am 1 min read

'Ponniyin Selvan: II' box office collections

Mani Ratnam's recently released film Ponniyin Selvan: II was in buzz ever since the first installment was released in theaters. This film is Tamil cinema's passion project and many have failed earlier to adapt the classic. The historical drama received rave reviews and the ensemble cast delivered a stellar performance. The film is minting money at the box office like no one's business.

It's aiming the Rs. 100 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the magnum opus earned Rs. 30 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it earned Rs. 80.20 crore at the domestic box office. The cast includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala, "Jayam" Ravi, "Chiyaan" Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, and Prakash Raj, among others. The film is cranked by Ravi Varman and bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

