Box office: 'Chengiz' collection dips amid big releases

May 01, 2023

Superstar Jeet is riding the wave of success like no one else. His recent release Chengiz became the first Bengali release to get a simultaneous Hindi release and it is performing decent at the box office. It received mixed reviews from critics. It is pitted against Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Ponniyin Selvan: II at the box office.

As per Indian Paper Ink, the Rajesh Ganguly directorial earned Rs. 14 lakh (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it earned Rs. 3.59 crore. The film is going sold out in many theaters across the country. The cast includes Susmita Chatterjee, Shataf Figar, and Rohit Roy. The story is penned by Neeraj Pandey. This film will open the way for commercial Bengali films.

