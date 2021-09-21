Estonia schedule of 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' concludes

Actor Rani Mukerji has completed the month-long first schedule of her next feature film Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway which was being filmed in Estonia. Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is produced by Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment, Zee Studios, Monisha Advani, and Madhu Bhojwani. The film follows the journey of a mother who wages a battle against an entire country.

Details

Shooting was done in bio bubble with necessary COVID-19 precautions

The news of the schedule wrap was shared by Emmay Entertainment on Instagram on Tuesday. "It's a wrap in Estonia for #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway! Mapping this dynamic journey, and a big thank you to each and every one," the post read. According to the makers, keeping in mind the COVID-19 safety protocols, the entire cast and crew shot in a bio bubble with all necessary precautions.

Instagram Post

Here is what the Instagram post said

Background

Mukerji had announced the film on her birthday in May

The final schedule of the film is expected to begin in India soon. Notably, this movie brings the producer and Mukerji together after the 1998 film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, in which Advani had served as an assistant director. The actress announced Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway on her 43rd birthday in May.

Further details

One of most special, significant films of my career: Mukerji

Mukerji had earlier stated that this will be one of the most special and significant films of her career. "I started my career with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, which was a woman-centric film, and coincidentally in my 25th year, I'm announcing a film that is also centered around a woman's resolve to fight against all odds and take on a country," she had said.

Movie

It is reportedly based on a 10-year-old real life incident

Notably, Mukerji has dedicated the film to "all the mothers." Going by the one-liner description about Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, many reports claimed that the movie might be inspired by a 2011 story that created a buzz around the world. It was about an Indian couple whose children were taken away by a Norwegian agency, which declared the parents unfit.

Information

She will soon be seen in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

Her next release is Yash Raj Films-backed Bunty Aur Babli 2, a sequel to the 2005 hit also starring Abhishek Bachchan. The second installment was going to premiere on April 23, but it got postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.