Everything about Florence Pugh's character in 'Dune: Part Two'

Written by Isha Sharma May 04, 2023, 01:17 pm 3 min read

Florence Pugh will play a pivotal role in 'Dune: Part Two'

Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two is heading toward a theatrical release on November 3. Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and Javier Bardem will be reprising their roles in the second part of the critically acclaimed film, with Florence Pugh being a new cast addition. The Don't Worry Darling actor will be playing Princess Irulan, the daughter of Emperor Shaddam. Here's more about her character.

Why does this story matter?

The Dune films are based on Frank Herbert's namesake novel, which came out in 1965.

The first part—released in October 2021—reportedly grossed $41M domestically on its first day and $400M worldwide.

Apart from Pugh, Elvis and Zoey 101 actor Austin Butler has joined the star-studded ensemble. He will be playing Feyd-Rautha.

In India, the first part can be rented on Amazon Prime Video.

Irulan will play a key role in 'Dune 2'

Irulan is Shaddam IV's eldest daughter. He's the 81st Padishah Emperor and is married to Anirul. Elaborating upon her role, Villeneuve told Vanity Fair, "Her stake could not be higher because she's afraid that her father could lose the throne, could lose everything." Pugh's voice can also be heard in the trailer, as she asks, "What if Paul Atreides was still alive?"

What do the books say about Irulan?

Per Dune Fandom, "Irulan retained a strong sense of personal identity and ambition: qualities that caused tension between herself and her equally strong-minded father." She is also described as being extremely jealous of Chani, who Paul loves, and when Irulan realizes that "she is Paul's wife in title only, her jealousy and resentment drove her to secretly drug Chani with dangerous contraceptives."

Refresher: What does the duology focus on?

Dune chronicles the journey of Paul, a gifted man born into the noble house called Atreides. Set in the far future, the Atreides house tries to establish life on the planet Arrakis. However, they are rivaled by the Harkonnens, led by Baron Harkonnen. While Zendaya plays Chani, Paul Atreides is essayed by Chalamet. Christopher Walken has been roped in to play Emperor Shaddam.

Here's what 'Dune 2' will be all about

Dune: Part Two's synopsis reads, "A boy becomes the nomads' Messiah on a desert planet that has giant worms that protect Spice. Spice changes people into travelers, mystics, and madmen. What price will he pay to become the new ruler of their universe?" Villeneuve earlier said, "I wanted to make a human movie, very close to the characters, despite the film's scope."