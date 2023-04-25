Entertainment

OTT: Netflix to invest $2.5B in the South Korean market

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 25, 2023, 05:42 pm 1 min read

Netflix to invest in the South Korean market

Ever since the world saw the OTT boom, the range of content has been broadened and consumers have access to a varied set of works. The OTT giant Netflix has been investing in the Asian market for quite some time and it has proved beneficial too. Reports suggest that the OTT platform is set to invest higher in the South Korean market.

Netflix CEO met South Korean President in DC recently

As per Deadline, Netflix is set to invest $2.5B in South Korean series, films, and unscripted shows for the next four years. Ted Sarandos, Netflix's co-CEO stated the same during a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. Reportedly, the amount is twice when compared to the amount invested back in 2016. Korean culture has been a hotcake globally.

