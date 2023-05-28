Entertainment

Cannes 2023: 'Anatomy of a Fall' wins Palme d'Or

Written by Isha Sharma May 28, 2023, 11:20 am 2 min read

'Anatomy of a Fall' has won the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival (Photo credit: Twitter/@neonrated)

One of the biggest celebrations of cinema in the world, the Cannes Film Festival, has finally wrapped up. The 76th edition of the festival took place between May 16-27 and was attended by Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Michelle Yeoh, among other global personalities. The winners were declared on Saturday, with Anatomy of a Fall clinching the top prize—the Palme d'Or.

Know more about 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Anatomy of a Fall has been directed by Justine Triet. Per Variety, it is a thought-provoking legal drama which purports to investigate the guilt or innocence of a popular novelist (Sandra Huller), accused of murdering her husband." With this, Triet has become the third female filmmaker to win the coveted award, the other two being Jane Campion (The Piano) and Julia Ducournau (Titane).

'The Zone of Interest' won 2nd most prestigious honor

The second most coveted award after Palme d'Or, the Grand Prix, was awarded to English filmmaker Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest. Variety describes the plot as "The haunting film depicts the private life of the German commandant (Christian Friedel) responsible for executing countless Jews at Auschwitz." It stars Huller, Friedel, Medusa Knopf, Daniel Holzberg, and Sascha Maaz, among others.

These artists won prizes for best acting

Coming to the rest of the prizes awarded at the ceremony, Koji Yakusho was adjudged the Best Actor for his portrayal of a working-class man who cleans public washrooms in Wim Wenders' Perfect Days. Turkish actor Merve Dizdar, who essayed the role of a rural school teacher in Nuri Bilge Ceylan's About Dry Grasses, won the Best Actress award.

Look at other important awards

Sakamoto Yuji won the screenplay prize for Monster, while the Jury Prize was given to Aki Kaurismaki for Fallen Leaves. Tran Anh Hung, who helmed The Pot au Feu, bagged the prestigious Best Director award. Moreover, the Camera d'Or prize for the best first feature was handed out to Vietnamese director Thien An Pham's three-hour art film Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell.