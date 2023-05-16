Entertainment

When Anurag Kashyap lost his cool, abused police

When Anurag Kashyap lost his cool, abused police

Written by Aikantik Bag May 16, 2023, 05:57 pm 1 min read

Abhimanyu Singh recalled an Anurag Kashyap incident from 'Gulaal' (Photo credit: Aikantik Bag)

Anurag Kashyap is known for not mincing his words and his unabashed and unapologetic opinions. Recently, actor Abhimanyu Singh recalled an incident from the sets of Gulaal where the adept director lost his cool and ended up having a verbal altercation with a local cop. Singh recalled that the cop became disrespectful, which made Kashyap lose his temper.

Singh recalled the 'Gulaal' set incident

Reportedly, the cop didn't let the crew shoot at a location. When the officer behaved badly, Kashyap abused them and also taunted them to shoot him. Singh said that Kashyap is otherwise a very calm and composed person on set. Gulaal is one of the most critically acclaimed films of the director. It stars Raj Singh Chaudhary, Kay Kay Menon, Deepak Dobriyal, and others.

Kashyap's upcoming release

Kashyap is one of the prominent figures of world cinema. He is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film titled Kennedy. The film is slated to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. It is headlined by Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. The film exudes the typical Kashyap feel and promises his vintage storytelling prowess.