Shefali's directorial debut 'Someday' heading to Indian Film Festival Stuttgart

'Someday' was also shortlisted for the 51st Annual USA Film Festival in April

Delhi Crime star Shefali Shah's maiden directorial project, a short film titled Someday, will be screened at the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart this year. The 18th edition of the film gala, scheduled from July 21 to July 25, will be held in a virtual format in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are more updates on this.

Details

The pandemic-set 'Someday' is a story of two women

Also written by Shefali, the pandemic-set Someday is a story of two women, united by the umbilical cord, separated by a door. "Vidhi, a frontline warrior consumed by the medical situation tormenting us. After 15 days on duty, she comes home to a 7-day quarantine," reads the official logline of the short film.

Summary

The two share conversations from the past and future

"However, can one call it home, when there's only distance between her and her mom, who is gradually turning into a relic of herself due to Alzheimer's," the logline mentioned. "They share conversations from the past and the future with no present to tie them. Their togetherness oscillates between what was, what can't be, and what may just be someday," it added.

Statement

A conscious decision to send 'Someday' to film festivals: Shefali

Shefali said she is looking forward to the screening of Someday at the festival. "It's a great honor. It was a conscious decision to send Someday to the film festivals worldwide to see where I stand as a total newcomer in direction, and the fact that it's been selected in a prestigious festival is such a big assurance," the actor-filmmaker said in a statement.

Information

'Someday' was shortlisted for 51st USA film festival in April

Previously, Someday was shortlisted for the 51st Annual USA Film Festival's International Short Film & Video Competition in April. Shefali was last seen in the Netflix anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans.