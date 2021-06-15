Coronavirus: India reports 60K new cases, lowest in 75 days

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Jun 15, 2021, 01:51 pm

Tuesday marked eighth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases remained under 1 lakh.

India on Tuesday reported a little over 60,000 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day spike in infections in 75 days. The test positivity rate dipped to 3.4%. This also marks the eighth consecutive day that India has reported less than 1 lakh cases. Infections have been steadily declining in India since hitting a record spike of 4.14 lakh new COVID-19 cases on May 7.

Statistics

India's tally reaches 2.95 crore; over 3.77 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Tuesday morning, India reported a total of 2,95,70,871 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 3,77,031. So far, 2,82,80,472 patients have recovered, while 9,13,378 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 60,461 new infections, 1,17,525 more discharges, and 2,726 fresh fatalities. 25,90,44,072 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

States

66% new cases concentrated in 5 states

Maharashtra reported 8,129 new COVID-19 cases along with 14,732 more recoveries. Karnataka, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 6,835 new cases and 15,409 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Kerala added 7,719 new cases and 16,743 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 12,772 new cases and 25,561 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 4,549 new cases and 10,114 recoveries.

Novavax

Novavax vaccine found over 90% effective

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by US biotechnology firm Novavax has been found 90.4% effective in a large late-stage trial held in the US and Mexico, the company announced Monday. In the 29,960-member trial, 77 COVID-19 cases were confirmed. Among them, 63 cases were in the placebo group, while 14 were in the vaccinated group. Novavax has partnered with Pune-based Serum Institute of India.

Kumbh

1 lakh tests issued during Kumbh were fake: Report

At least 1 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted during the Kumbh mela in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, were fake, a probe conducted by the state health department has reportedly found. According to The Times of India, of the 4 lakh tests issued during Kumbh, at least 1 lakh test reports were forged by a private agency. This is just the "tip of the iceberg," officials said.