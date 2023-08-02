Cardi B's microphone-turned-weapon is on eBay for sale now!

Cardi B's infamous microphone from the Las Vegas incident is on sale on eBay

Cardi B recently found herself in the headlines after an incident unfolded during one of her gigs. In a moment of frustration, Cardi threw a microphone toward a concertgoer who splashed water on her, while she was performing on stage. Now, reports have emerged that the very same microphone-turned-weapon is being listed on eBay, with bidding starting at $500.

For those unaware, here's what exactly happened

Initial videos from the concert captured a drink being splashed in Cardi's direction and the rapper throwing her mic. On Tuesday, new clips surfaced which revealed that Cardi had encouraged fans to splash water as it was hot. Later, Cardi clarified, "I said splash my p—y, not my face bitch." Fans speculated, she acted out in response to the DJ cutting her tracks short.

Microphone to be auctioned to benefit multiple charities: Report

TMZ reported that the microphone actually belongs to an audio production company named, The Wave, which has decided to auction it to benefit charitable causes. The company's owner—Scott Fisher—stated to the publication that they were able to trace the microphone back, as it had a white tape that said, "Main." He also revealed that despite the forceful throw, the mic is in working condition.

The eBay listing has started with a bid of $500

"The eBay listing has started with a bid of $500," stated Fisher to the above-mentioned publication. According to the owner, the audio equipment originally cost $1,000, making the auction even more intriguing. He stated that the proceeds from the sale will be put to a charitable cause, and the company has decided to split the funds between charities Wounded Warrior Project and Friendship Circle.

Cardi has been listed as suspect in battery case

TMZ reported that a woman who attended Cardi's concert filed a report with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department on Monday. Per reports, this woman claimed that she was hit by an item (microphone), which apparently struck the person who had thrown the drink, before bouncing off and hitting her. So, the songster has been listed as a suspect in a battery case now.

What does 'battery' mean in criminal law?

Criminal battery is the act of physically harming someone through unwanted physical touch. It is treated as a misdemeanor and involves "intentional" and "unwanted" contact with the intent to harm. This offense is often paired with assault in an assault and battery charge.

