Charlie Chaplin's daughter, actor Josephine, dies at 74

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 22, 2023 | 01:01 pm 2 min read

Josephine Chaplin was the third child of comedian Charlie Chaplin

Renowned comedian Charlie Chaplin's daughter, actor Josephine Chaplin, has passed away, reports said on Saturday. The news of her demise was announced by her family, although the cause of death has not yet been revealed. She was 74 years old at the time of her death on July 13, reports said. Chaplin was best known for the 1974 film Shadowman.

Chaplin passed away in Paris, confirmed family

According to her family's announcement, Chaplin breathed her last on July 13. She was in Paris at the time of her demise. The late actor is said to be survived by her three children, Charlie, Arthur, and Julien Ronet, and her seven siblings, Michael, Geraldine, Victoria, Jane, Annette, Eugene, and Christopher, as per reports.

Chaplin featured in many foreign projects

She had a successful career in the world film industry. She was part of Pier Paolo Pasolini's award-winning 1972 film The Canterbury Tales and Richard Balducci's L'Odeur des fauves the same year. Apart from these, she also appeared in Escape to the Sun, a 1972 movie directed by Menahem Golan. The film was based on people who attempted to flee the Soviet Union.

About Chaplin's 'Shadowman'

Shadowman, which was released in 1974, is considered one of the best works of Chaplin. She appeared in the film as Martine alongside Gayle Hunnicutt and Jacques Champreux. The European crime thriller is based on a criminal (a man without a face) who seeks to find Knights Templar's treasures. Later, she reprised her character in The Man Without A Face, a mini French series.

Everything to know about her

Born on March 28, 1949, in Santa Monica, California, US, Chaplin was the third child of the comedian Charlie and his wife Oona O'Neill. She has seven siblings. She began her career as an actor at a very young age and was first featured in her father's film Limelight, which was released in 1952. Following this, she appeared in multiple foreign films.

