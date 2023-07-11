Entertainment

Meet Rina Sawayama, singer-actor who slammed Matty Healy publicly, again

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 11, 2023 | 06:53 pm 2 min read

Rina Sawayama was performing live at a music festival in Lisbon when she again asked Matty Healy to apologize for his comments

Japanese-British singer-actor Rina Sawayama made headlines after she once again called out 1975's frontman Matty Healy during her ongoing concert. Sawayama was performing live at a concert in Lisbon when she took a dig at Healy for making racist and sexist comments. Here is everything to know about Sawayama, what she told Healy, and the latter's podcast controversy.

Why does this story matter?

Healy stirred a controversy after he passed racial and sexual comments about rapper Ice Spice during a podcast. The comments didn't go down well with people, including Sawayama, who slammed the 1975 leadman. Sawayama had previously also slammed the singer during her performance, indirectly asking him to apologize. However, instead of apologizing, Healy reportedly said that the (podcast) controversy doesn't matter.

What did Sawayama say to Healy?

During her performance, Sawayama took a dig at Healy for not apologizing for his racial and sexist comments. "So I was thinking a lot about apologies," she began to speak after performing her track STFU. "It's just funny how some people get away with not apologizing ever... For saying some racist shit. For saying some sexist shit," she added.

When Sawayama first called him out at her Glastonbury concert

"Why don't you apologize for once in your life without making it about your f**king self?" she further said during the concert. In the past too, Sawayama said similar things to Healy at Glastonbury in June. She dedicated her song STFU to Healy saying, "Tonight this goes out to a white man that watches 'Ghetto Gaggers' and mocks Asian people on a podcast."

What's the Healy controversy about?

In February, Healy appeared on The Adam Friedland podcast as a guest, making controversial statements about women. He also discussed Ice Spice's lineage debating if she had Inuit, Chinese, or Hawaiian lineage. In the same podcast, Healy said how Harry Styles "gets a pass" on criticism because of alleged "queer-baiting." Later, Healy said that the controversy over his comments "doesn't actually matter."

