How Sonu Nigam-Bhushan Kumar reconciled after 3-year-long notorious public feud

Written by Isha Sharma June 24, 2023 | 02:00 pm 2 min read

The feud between Bhushan Kumar and Sonu Nigam is now over

Bollywood's singing royalty Sonu Nigam and T-Series's honcho Bhushan Kumar were engaged in public strife for three years. In June 2020, when Nigam talked about the alleged "music mafias" and "nepotism" in the industry, Kumar's wife, Divya Khosla Kumar, retaliated, saying Nigam owed his career to her late father-in-law Gulshan Kumar. Fortunately, Kumar and Nigam have reportedly buried the hatchet and reconciled. Here's how.

Reportedly, Bhushan took first step toward friendship

Hindustan Times reported music acted as a binding cord between them. Last year, Aamir Khan wanted Nigam to sing Main Ki Karaan for his film Laal Singh Chaddha, and the music rights were with T-Series. Per HT, "Bhushan extended an olive branch, and they mutually decided to meet and talk things out. At the end of it, they decided to let bygones be bygones."

After 'LSC,' they collaborated on other albums, too

Not only did Nigam lend his voice to Main Ki Karaan, he subsequently collaborated with T-Series once again for the title track of Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada. More recently, Nigam reportedly sang Sheetal Dhara and Jai Shri Ram (cover version) for Adipurush, which T-Series has produced. Going by these developments, we can hope to see more collaborations between the duo.

What happened back in 2020?

In 2020, Nigam made some explosive statements about the music "mafia" and targeted Kumar, asking if he "remembered Abu Salem (gangster)" and model Anupama Kuwar aka "Marina Kuwar." Notably, Kuwar had accused Kumar of sexual misconduct. In her retaliatory video, Khosla Kumar called the singer "thankless," alleged he had connections with the underworld (through Salem), and accused him of "not promoting any outsider."

Duo worked on some famous songs in past

Post the patch-up, Nigam told Hindustan Times, "Let's not make a big deal out of it. Peace and love is what should prevail eventually." Meanwhile, some of T-Series and Nigam's famous collaborations are Sun Zara from Lucky: No Time for Love, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye title track, Zoom Boombura and Meri Duniya Mein from Tum Bin, and Woh Ho Tum from Muskaan, among others.

