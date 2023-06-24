Entertainment

'Social Currency': Sakshi Chopra lambasts Netflix, makers; alleges sexual harassment

Written by Isha Sharma June 24, 2023 | 12:27 pm 2 min read

Sakshi Chopra isn't happy with the makers of 'Social Currency'

It's only been two days since the reality show Social Currency hit Netflix, but the program has already started lapping up controversies! Singer Sakshi Chopra, the great-granddaughter of Ramanand Sagar, is one of the eight contestants on Social Currency. On Friday night, she posted a lengthy note on Instagram alleging "sexual and mental harassment" by the makers. Here's more of what she said.

Chopra said makers violated terms of contract

Chopra wrote that she was promised "a call per day" to her family/mother, but the makers lied to her and didn't follow the terms of the contract, even going to the extent of depriving all the contestants of something as basic as food. "Who the fu*k lies to get someone to sign a contract & lock them in a house?" she asked on Instagram.

Per Chopra, makers resorted to bizarre tactics for popularity

Chopra attacked Mridul Madhok, one of her co-contestants. She wrote, "After what one contestant, Mridul openly said about my breasts & my a** for them to record & play it for everyone to hear, plus make me hear it & hope for a reaction just for the sake of your ratings, after assuring me for one year it's only a game show - WHAT?"

Singer wasn't comfortable with nature of tasks

Chopra further criticized the nature of the show. "Tasks like having strangers scratch your back & make orgasming sounds or you don't get food. Let strangers in a goa club dance with you, and pass sexual dirty remarks. No matter how I choose to dress, it does not allow you to outrage my modesty publicly, force me to do sexual tasks...are you'll ok? (sic)"

Read the entire post here

Instagram post A post shared by sakshichopraa on June 24, 2023 at 10:53 am IST

All 'Social Currency' episodes now available on Netflix

Netflix describes Social Currency as follows, "Eight social media stars forgo their fame and followers as they vie for the title of ultimate influencer in this unpredictable reality show." Apart from Chopra and Madhok, other celebrities who have participated in Social Currency are Parth Samthaan, Ruhi Singh, Vagmita Singh, Aakash Mehta, Bhavin Bhanushali, and Rowhi Rai. All eight episodes are now streaming on Netflix.

