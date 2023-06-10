Entertainment

'Bloody Daddy' to '2018': OTT titles for your weekend watchlist

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jun 10, 2023

From Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Bloody Daddy' to Tovino Thomas-led '2018,' here's a look at titles that released this week on OTT

Every week, OTT platforms have different titles to offer to the audience. Whether it is to cater to romantic drama lovers or those who love action thrillers, there's a variety of new projects that got dropped on OTT this week, too. Here is a list of new films/series that you can watch over the weekend in the comfort of your home.

'Bloody Daddy'

Starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead, Bloody Daddy is an action thriller directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Also featuring Ronit Roy, Diana Penty, Rajeev Khandelwal, Sanjay Kapoor, and others, it is set in the time when India came out of the second lockdown. Based on a drug racket and a father-son relationship, it premiered on JioCinema on Friday.

'2018'

Malayalam cinema's biggest blockbuster 2018, which is based on the devastating Kerala floods of 2018, has premiered on SonyLIV. After its successful run in Malayalam theaters, the makers re-released the film in multiple languages. And barely a couple of weeks after that, they released it on OTT on Wednesday (June 7). The movie stars Tovino Thomas in the lead role.

'Avatar: The Way of Water'

James Cameron's Hollywood blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water made its much-awaited OTT premiere on June 7. Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, and others, it was released in theaters in December 2022. The film was well-received by the audience making a lifetime global box office collection of $2.23B. It is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

'Custody'

Custody marked the Telugu directorial debut of filmmaker Venkat Prabhu. The film received mixed reviews from the critics becoming a box office disappointment. It stars Naga Chaitanya in the lead as constable A Shiva along with Arvind Swami as Rajashekhar, Krithi Shetty as Shiva's love interest Revathi, R Sarathkumar as IG Natraj, and others. It was released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

'Never Have I Ever: S04'

The fourth season of Netflix's Never Have I Ever premiered on Thursday (June 8). The hit teen comedy-drama has a total of eight episodes starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar who plays the lead. In the final season, Devi embarks on her senior year in school as the series will discover her love complexities and the relationship with her mother (Poorna Jagannathan).

