Sai Dharam Tej's 'Virupaksha' OTT release date out

Written by Aikantik Bag May 16, 2023, 04:53 pm 1 min read

'Virupaksha' OTT release date out

Virupaksha was Telugu cinema's underdog which passed the box office test with flying colors. The recently released supernatural horror mystery outperformed itself, even though it was pitted against big films like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Chengiz. The film also received positive reviews from critics. As fans are waiting, the film is now slated to release on OTT.

Another chance for the acclaimed film

The Kartik Varma Dandu directorial is set to premiere on the OTT giant Netflix on May 21. The film raked in around Rs. 86 crore at the box office, hence this will give it another shelf life. The cast includes Sai Dharam Tej, Samyuktha Menon, Sunil, Brahmaji, and Ravi Krishna, among others. It is bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner.

