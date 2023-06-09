Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: Why Twitter's displeased with Ranbir sponsoring 10,000 'Adipurush' tickets

Ranbir Kapoor will be booking 10K tickets of 'Adipurush' for underprivileged children

On Thursday evening (June 8), several journalists and trade analysts announced that actor Ranbir Kapoor will be bearing the cost of 10,000 tickets of Adipurush for underprivileged children. This news came a day after the film's distributor Abhishek Agarwal also announced a similar decision, applicable in Telangana. However, Film Twitter seems miffed with these developments, terming them "corporate bookings" and "heavy PR."

Definition: What is the meaning of corporate bookings?

Corporate bookings is a term prevalent in film circles and refers to situations where producers/directors allegedly book thousands of seats themselves/through their inner circle and friends, to create solid buzz and hype for their film. While there is hardly a way to substantiate such accusations, such criticism rears its head every time a film deploys heavy PR machinery or earns more than expected.

Some people believe Kapoor's PR team is at work

Criticizing Kapoor for "being in cahoots with the makers of Adipurush and going the wrong way," a Twitter user wrote, "Everyone used to say Ranbir doesn't have an active PR. If this is not PR, then what is this?" Another user tweeted, "Now Bollywood is going to crowdfund and make Adipurush a hit??" while someone else opined, "(Kapoor) could have done it silently."

Do you know how T-Series ties into the entire story?

Another interesting aspect to note in this development is the involvement of Bhushan Kumar's T-Series—the common denominator across both Adipurush and Kapoor's upcoming release Animal. T-Series is backing both films, so if this is a promotional strategy, it may be born out of T-Series's creatives' minds. A Twitter user chimed in about this, "Maybe Sandeep Reddy Vanga [Animal's director] will book tickets, too."

In January, 'Pathaan' also received similar bashing

Pathaan has been termed Hindi cinema's most successful film, with its collection currently standing at over Rs. 1,000cr worldwide! It pulled the rug from under everyone's feet when it opened at over Rs. 50cr. Back then, too, several people had wondered whether it was possible for a film to earn so much and had alleged it was the work of SRK's marketing team.

Prediction: Will all the support from the industry help 'Adipurush'?

Before Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Adipurush arrives on June 16, it's important to analyze its prospects. The teaser and the most recent "action trailer" met with a horrendous response, with the only saving graces having been its first trailer and the glimpses of Saif Ali Khan. Nonetheless, while Adipurush may have a tough road ahead critically, its religious story will most likely heavily draw audiences.

