Bengaluru

Liquor bottles, dirty mattress: Bengaluru tenant leaves behind unbelievable mess

Liquor bottles, dirty mattress: Bengaluru tenant leaves behind unbelievable mess

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 27, 2023, 01:19 pm 3 min read

A Bengaluru tenant allegedly left an apartment leaving it in this condition

A tenant's hasty departure from a rental property in Bengaluru caused quite a stir on social media. The tenant, who remains unidentified, allegedly trashed their flat before vacating, causing considerable damage to the property. In response, the landlord took to social media to share pictures of the damage, sparking a fierce online debate. Here are some more deets.

What happened, exactly?

The tenant paid the rent for three-four months but then disappeared, and called back to say that he was leaving and wanted his security deposit back. However, the tenant was reluctant to return the flat keys. Upon sensing something fishy, the landlord went to inspect the place, only to be greeted by the most appalling sight of his life.

Scattered liquor bottles, dirty mattress, dishes piled up high

The landlord couldn't believe his eyes, seeing the place in a complete mess. Empty liquor bottles scattered on the floor, bird droppings all around, a dirty mattress lying in the middle of the living room, dishes piled up high, and the kitchen and toilet left in a terrible state shook the landlord. Needless to say, he was left disgusted and furious at the sight.

The landlord took to Reddit to vent his vexation

Initially, the landlord took to Reddit to post the shocking images. Though the post has been taken down by the moderators, a Twitter user has since shared the same on the microblogging platform. "This is why people don't like renting to bachelors. An "educated" bachelor working in a "large MNC" did this in Bangalore. Got these pics from Reddit," shared Twitter user Ravi Handa.

Rented an 'educated bachelor' working in a 'large MNC': Landlord

"Rented my 2bhk flat in Marathahalli to a well educated bachelor working in a large MNC in outer ring road. Rent was 17k with a deposit of 85k," revealed the frustrated landlord on Reddit's r/bangalore subreddit.

Will not return the security deposit: Landlord

"I'm obviously not returning the security deposit and I have his details to the local police. He's blocked my number, but occasionally unblocks to abuse me," the landlord further wrote in his post.

Here's a look at some images

The post stirred up a fierce debate

Several individuals challenged the apparent assumption that bachelors are irresponsible tenants, pointing out that such a generalization was unfair. Others proposed that the landlord could deduct the cleaning fees from the tenant's deposit. Some shared their strategies for protecting their rental properties, such as including a clause in the lease agreement requiring tenants to bear the cost of deep cleaning upon vacating the premises.

One user said it's a rare occurrence

Another user shared his strategy to prevent such incidents

A user backed bachelors in a sarcastic tone

Some expressed disgust at the tenant's lack of hygiene

Some suggested that owner should take the onus to clean

One user criticized Bengaluru's 'skewed' rent market